FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY for Hot Temperatures and High Humidity. Cooler Temperatures in the 80s on Sunday.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY for Excessive Heat Warning for Twin Cities from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The High Humidity with dew point temperatures in the 70s and air temperatures in the mid 90s will produce Heat Index Values this afternoon from 100 to 105 degrees.

A Cold front will move through Minnesota later Tonight and bring Cooler and more Comfortable temperatures in the 80s Sunday afternoon. Heat Returns in Full Force on Monday with temperatures back into the 90s. Hottest Days this upcoming week will be Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in mid to upper 90s and Heat Index Values over 100 degrees. Isolated T-Storms possible by Friday.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 94 Degrees. ( Heat Index 103 Degrees )

Wind: West- Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Less Humid after Midnight.

LOW: 70 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Cooler and Pleasant.

HIGH: 84 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 66 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

MONDAY………………….92 / 75 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 96 degrees )

TUESDAY…………………..98 / 76 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 103 degrees )

WEDNESDAY……………..96 / 72 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 101 degrees )

THURSDAY………………….92 / 70 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 98 degrees )

FRIDAY………………………..90 / 67 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 62 and 80

JONATHAN YUHAS