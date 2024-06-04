Forecast First Alert: Strong storms, heavy rain possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for June 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a Forecast First Alert for Tuesday afternoon and evening because of potentially severe storms and more heavy rain.

A T-Storm WATCH is in effect for parts of central and northern Minnesota until 8:00 PM Tuesday. This does not include the Twin Cities metro at this time.

There is a narrow line of storms from Willmar to Bemidji early Tuesday afternoon. This will slowly push east over the next few hours. Any storm in this line could produce strong winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Farther east, there are a couple storms trying to develop closer to Rochester and the Mississippi River. These could also have some hail and high winds later this afternoon. In the Twin Cities metro, the window for storms is about 5:00 to 8:00 PM. At some point in that window, it will rain heavily for about 60 to 90 minutes, along with some gusty winds. Because of all the recent rain, this could produce flash flooding quickly. Be prepared for a longer evening commute, and never drive across water-covered roads.

Lighter rain could linger behind the storms until about 10:00 PM. Once the rain moves out, gusty west to northwest winds move in for a couple days. Gusts could reach 40 mph at times Wednesday and Thursday. A few isolated t-showers are possible on Wednesday, and an even smaller chance for light rain showers on Thursday. After that, we get a few days to dry out and enjoy temperatures in the low to mid 70s.