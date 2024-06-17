Forecast First Alert: Strong storms and heavy rain likely Monday, Tuesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for June 17, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues Monday and Tuesday. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening both days, as well as more heavy rain.

The Twin Cities are catching a bit of a break from the rain around midday Monday. There is a front stalled out to our south, and that pushes north as a warm front later today. As it does, more storms will move across southern Minnesota late this afternoon into the evening. These storms could have some hail and strong winds, but they will also bring more heavy rain potential. Flash flooding is possible with any strong thunderstorms, and that could lead to fast river rises. Between the expected rain and soggy ground, any outdoor practices or games should already be canceled Monday.

That front pushes north tonight, taking the storms into northern Minnesota, and letting warmer and more humid air spill across the state. Highs reach the low to mid 80s with some sun Tuesday afternoon. When a cold front comes through late Tuesday, more storms are expected. Those storms could have large hail, strong winds, and possibly a tornado, but it also means more heavy rain. Because of the very soggy ground, strong winds could take down big trees a little easier.

Wednesday is a rare dry day this week. Rain and a few storms return on Thursday, and more widespread storms are possible Friday and Saturday. When all is said and done, several inches of rain is likely across a large portion of Minnesota and Wisconsin this week. That will keep rivers rising for the next week or two.