Forecast First Alert: Storms with heavy rain likely Monday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for June 16, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Monday is a Forecast First Alert day for the Twin Cities metro through central Minnesota. Several rounds of storms could produce heavy rainfall and flooding, as well as some severe weather.

A Flood Watch is in effect from the Twin Cities metro through central Minnesota Monday and Monday night.

I’m going to say this now: This will be a very stormy week across Minnesota, and several inches of rain are possible. If you live in a river community, make sure you have a plan in case river levels rise quickly. If you are going to the cabin or camping this week, and you are planning to be near a river, make sure you have a way to get severe weather information, and know the quickest route to higher ground.

There is a cold front moving across the state tonight, and it will stall out near the Minnesota and Iowa border. Storms become widespread after midnight from southern Minnesota through the Twin Cities. These storms likely last into the morning commute Monday. After a small break from late morning into the middle of the day, more storms develop as that front slowly lifts north in the afternoon and evening. The evening commute will likely have storms with heavy rain. Those storms will gradually lift into central and northern Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning. From Sunday night through Monday night, 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely across most of Minnesota, with locally higher amounts possible if storms move over the same areas.

Another round of widespread storms is likely Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. This could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain across the state with locally higher totals. The Tuesday storms also have a better chance of producing large hail and damaging winds in central and northern Minnesota. Wednesday is a day to dry out before more rain rolls in Thursday. Storms are also possible Friday and Saturday, bringing even more heavy rain to Minnesota.