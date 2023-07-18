Forecast First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for July 18, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling a Forecast First Alert for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms are possible, and some could have big hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

It is beautiful outside Tuesday afternoon and evening! Humidity stays low through sunset, and then slowly rises overnight. The next storm system pushes in from the northern Plains tonight, spreading a few showers and storms across Minnesota. Those would get into the Twin Cities metro closer to sunrise Wednesday morning. Depending on how long the morning showers and clouds last, another round of potentially severe storms is possible in the afternoon and evening.

This is why we are calling Wednesday a Forecast First Alert Day. Isolated severe storms are possible from central to southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. The timing is from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Once we see how the morning rain and clouds play out, we will be able to hone in on a more specific time for the Twin Cities metro. Any storm that develops Wednesday afternoon and evening could have large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado. If you have plans outside tomorrow, make sure you have a plan in case severe storms develop, and stay with Minnesota’s Weather Authority for the latest forecast.