FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy rain & severe storms could lead to flash flooding

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has a forecast first alert in place for Monday and Tuesday due to the potential of Flash flooding and severe storms. A Flood Watch is in effect from the Twin Cities metro through central Minnesota Tuesday and Tuesday night.

A stalled out front is near the Minnesota and Iowa border. Widespread heavy rain and storms likely last into the middle of the day. After a break, more storms develop as that front slowly lifts north in the afternoon and evening. The evening commute will likely have storms with heavy rain. Those storms will gradually lift into central and northern Minnesota tonight into Tuesday morning. From Sunday night through tonight, 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely across most of Minnesota, with locally higher amounts possible if storms move over the same areas.

Another round of widespread storms is likely Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. This could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain across the state with locally higher totals. The Tuesday storms also have a better chance of producing large hail and damaging winds in central and northern Minnesota. Wednesday is a day to dry out before more rain rolls in Thursday. Storms are also possible Friday and Saturday, bringing even more heavy rain to Minnesota.