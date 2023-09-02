Forecast First Alert: Record heat likely Labor Day Weekend

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling Sunday and Monday Forecast First Alert Days in the Twin Cities because of dangerous heat.

A weak boundary kept clouds over most of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Saturday. As a result, temperatures were a little cooler than expected; highs only reached the mid to upper 80s under the clouds. However, that will push north tonight, and southwest winds pick up heading into Sunday. When the sky turns mostly sunny in the afternoon, highs will soar into the mid and upper 90s across the southern half of Minnesota. Record highs are possible in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, and Brainerd. There could be a few cities that actually hit 100° Sunday afternoon. A little bit of humidity will make it feel like 100°+ in the Twin Cities. If you are going to be at the lake or the State Fair, make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in shade or air conditioning.

The hot weather continues on Labor Day. Highs return to the mid and upper 90s, although it will be slightly less humid. Another day of record highs is likely. With the gusty winds and slightly drier air Monday, the fire danger is going to be high. Postpone any planned burning during this holiday weekend, and be very careful using a grill. The worsening drought conditions add another level of fire danger across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Temperatures do cool down through the middle and end of the week. We also have a good shot at scattered rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.