Forecast First Alert: More record highs possible Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 3, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues Monday afternoon for extreme heat and potential record high temperatures.

There were plenty of record highs around Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin on Sunday. The Twin Cities tied the record high of 97°, St. Cloud tied the record high of 96°, Brainerd smashed their record high after reaching 102°, and the high of 96° in Duluth is the city’s warmest temperature ever in September.

More record highs are possible on Monday as highs return to the mid and upper 90s. There are two important things that change on Monday: The humidity is lower, and the winds are gustier. Those should help make it a little more tolerable if you are going to the last day of the State Fair, or closing out summer at the lake. There is one more hot day in the low 90s on Tuesday, and then we see a big shift for the second half of the week. Highs fall into the 70s from Wednesday through the weekend.

There is a good chance for rain and storms late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. A few storms could have some small hail and gusty winds, but these should be slow moving storms that produce some beneficial heavy rain. Wrap around showers and a few more t-showers continue on Wednesday before drying out through the rest of the week.