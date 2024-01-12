Forecast First Alert: Light snow and dangerous wind chills

Here’s your Friday afternoon forecast for January 12, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT DAYS continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Snow and blowing snow are likely Friday and Saturday, followed by dangerously cold wind chills starting Sunday morning.

The morning snow fell apart across the Twin Cities metro. Cold, dry air only let a few light snow showers fall across the south and southeast metro. This is one reason why forecast snow totals have dropped a little. Snow is still on the way, beginning Friday afternoon, and continuing through Saturday. This will be a long, light snow in the Twin Cities. Gradually, the north and west metro through central Minnesota will get 1 to 3 inches of snow. The south and east metro—near I-35 and I-94, respectively—will get 3 to 5 inches of snow.

This will be a very fluffy snow with temperatures in the teens right now, falling into the single digits on Saturday. North and northwest winds start to gust over 30 mph Friday evening through the weekend. Blowing snow will cause travel issues in open areas Friday night through Saturday night. Plus, temperatures this cold make road treatments less effective. You will still be able to get places in Minnesota this weekend, but it might take a little longer from the Twin Cities to the south and east, through Wisconsin.

By Sunday, the focus shifts from snow to dangerously cold wind chills. From Sunday morning through Monday, it will feel like -20° to -30° in the Twin Cities, and from -25° to -40° in central, western, and northern Minnesota. At -25°, frostbite is possible in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. At -35° that drops to about 10 minutes. If you are excited about ice finally getting thick on lakes, make sure you are prepared for this brutal cold.

The cold starts to ease on Tuesday. Highs claw their way back into the teens (above zero) by the middle of next week. Now that we have ice on more lakes, you might be wanting more snow for skiing and snowmobiling. Unfortunately, after this weekend, there are no major chances for snow in Minnesota for a bit. Be patient though, it’s a long winter.