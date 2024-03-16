FORECAST FIRST ALERT: High winds and critical fire weather in Minnesota

A Forecast First Alert is in the forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2024. Minnesota’s Weather Authority is tracking strong wind gusts of 30 to 45 MPH, in conjunction with dry ground and low humidity. This means there is an elevated fire risk, and any fire that develops could spread rapidly.

Additionally, it’s a day where many will be out at St. Patrick’s Day parades. Wind gusts of 40mph are strong enough to blow over a person who weighs 100 pounds or less. The strongest winds should subside by late evening, and it will remain blustery through the weekend.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 30s. Strong wind gusts will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds completely relax and full sunshine is expected for Monday. Highs will be into the upper 30s.

40s return by Tuesday next week, with sunshine expected through Wednesday. The next storm system to watch could bring rain and snow chances late next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece