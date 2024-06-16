Forecast First ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has a forecast first alert in place for Sunday. Father’s Day Sunday looks to be mainly dry. The caveat: It will be hot and humid as highs reach the low 90s for parts of the state. With the heat and humidity, it could feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s for much of the afternoon, and this is why the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY from 1PM to 7PM this afternoon and early evening. Into the nighttime hours, an approaching cold front could lead to strong or severe storms developing, but the main focus will be heavy rain potential.

Unsettled and stormy weather lasts through next week, with several inches of rain possible between now and next weekend.