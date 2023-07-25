Forecast First Alert for dangerous heat Wednesday and Thursday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast fro July 25, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Twin Cities metro through Thursday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday are Forecast First Alert Days for the Twin Cities. Dangerous heat is likely both afternoons, and ozone will make the air quality poor in spots.

We got a taste of the heat Tuesday, as highs climbed into the low and mid 90s from the Twin Cities into western Minnesota. Farther west in the Dakotas, rain and storms are developing late today. Those storms will likely ride southeast along a front later tonight, bringing potentially severe weather to parts of central and western Minnesota. Storms are possible after 10:00 PM west of Alexandria, getting into central and southwest Minnesota after midnight, and closer to 1 or 2 AM in the Twin Cities metro. These storms could have damaging winds and small hail.

Once the storms clear early on Wednesday, the sky stays sunny, and it gets very hot in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 90s for the metro, and some isolated 100° temperatures are possible through the middle of the state. With the humidity, it will feel like 100° to 105°. Another round of storms is possible Wednesday night, and then the dangerous heat returns Thursday.

We are stacking three very hot and humid days together. Each one will wear down your body more and more, particularly if you work outside, if you’re very young, or you’re very old. These populations need to take care of their bodies (or be taken care of!) and stay cool through this extreme heat.

Temperatures will drop back into the 80s by the weekend, and there are a few more rounds of scattered rain and storms through early next week.