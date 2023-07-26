Forecast First Alert: Excessive Heat Warning Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast July 26, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Twin Cities Metro Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of central and southern Minnesota, as well as parts of northwest Wisconsin.

The overnight storms kept the temperatures down just a little bit across central and eastern Minnesota today. Highs likely reach the low to mid 90s late this afternoon. Humidity is high, and it feels like the mid to upper 90s in the Twin Cities. Some parts of western Minnesota feel like 100° today. There is another chance for isolated storms tonight, mostly across central and northern Minnesota. Some of them could have large hail and damaging winds. If any get into the Twin Cities, it would likely be closer to sunrise Thursday.

Since we will not have many storms tonight, there is nothing stopping the heat from spreading east tomorrow. Highs soar into the mid and upper 90s over the Twin Cities metro. With the humidity, it will feel like 100° to 105°. That is why there is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the metro. Make sure you are taking care of the very young, very old, your pets, and outdoor workers should take special care in this heat.

You might lose a little more sleep with storms late Thursday through Thursday night. These storms could have large hail and damaging winds, but there could also be a few rounds of storms that produce some very heavy rain. Humidity sticks around on Friday, with a few more isolated storms possible. By the weekend, temperatures drop back into the 80s, and the humidity disappears.