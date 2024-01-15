Forecast First Alert: Dangerous wind chills continue Monday morning

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for January 14, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Forecast First Alert continues Sunday night and Monday morning for dangerously cold wind chills.

More dangerously cold wind chills are likely Sunday night through Monday morning. In western Minnesota, it will feel like -30° to -40°, which would mean frostbite in 10 to 15 minutes. For central and eastern Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin—including the Twin Cities metro—it will feel like -20° to -30°, which means frostbite in 20 to 30 minutes. The bottom line remains the same: Limit your time outside, and bundle up from head to toe if you need to be out for more than a couple minutes.

The deep freeze starts to ease by the middle of the week. Highs return to the teens above zero Wednesday and Thursday. Another lobe of frigid air drops across the Great Lakes on Friday, briefly pushing highs into the single digits. Winds will be lighter, so wind chills will be uncomfortable, but not dangerous. This cold air will be mostly dry. Some light snow is possible up north Tuesday into Wednesday, with flurries in the Twin Cities. Another dusting of snow is possible with the frigid air on Friday.