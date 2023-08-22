Forecast First Alert: Dangerous heat continues Wednesday

By KSTP
Forecast First Alert

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the southern half of Minnesota and parts of northwest Wisconsin, including the entire Twin Cities metro, through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be near records Tuesday and Wednesday. With highs in the upper 90s, and dew points well into the 70s, it feels like 105° to 115° Tuesday afternoon. That is dangerous to be doing anything outside for more than a few minutes. Tonight, lows fall into the upper 70s to around 80° for the Twin Cities metro. When you don’t even have a chance to cool off overnight, it makes it very hard for your body to recover without air conditioning.

Temperatures are right back into the upper 90s Wednesday, with feels like temperatures from 105°to 110° in the afternoon. That means it is another day to stay inside during the afternoon and evening. We start to feel a little relief for the start of the State Fair Thursday. It will still be warm and muggy for the first two days, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. A front pushes across the state Friday, and there could be a few thunderstorms with it. By the weekend, temperatures drop into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is great for the fair!

TODAY:  EXCESIVE  HEAT  WARNING

Hazy  Sunshine, Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  100  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  105  to  110  Degrees  )

Wind:  Southwest  at  5  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT:  EXCESIVE  HEAT  WARNING

Partly  Cloudy  and  Humid  with  Isolated  T-Storms  north  and  northeast  of  Metro  area.    

LOW:   78  Degrees.

Wind:  Southwest  at  5  to  10  mph.

WEDNESDAY: EXCESIVE  HEAT  WARNING

Hazy  Sunshine, Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  100  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  104  to  107  Degrees  )

Wind:  Southwest  at  5  to  15  mph  then  becoming  Northeast  at  5  mph  after  4  p.m.

WEDNESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   72  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………..90 / 70  Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid.  (  Heat Index 95 degrees  )

FRIDAY………………………86 / 64  Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms.  Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY…………………79 / 60  Partly Cloudy & Cooler.

SUNDAY…………………….80 / 62  Sunny to Partly Cloudy. 

MONDAY……………………84 / 66  Mainly Sunny. 