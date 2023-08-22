Forecast First Alert: Dangerous heat continues Wednesday

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the southern half of Minnesota and parts of northwest Wisconsin, including the entire Twin Cities metro, through Wednesday.

High temperatures will be near records Tuesday and Wednesday. With highs in the upper 90s, and dew points well into the 70s, it feels like 105° to 115° Tuesday afternoon. That is dangerous to be doing anything outside for more than a few minutes. Tonight, lows fall into the upper 70s to around 80° for the Twin Cities metro. When you don’t even have a chance to cool off overnight, it makes it very hard for your body to recover without air conditioning.

Temperatures are right back into the upper 90s Wednesday, with feels like temperatures from 105°to 110° in the afternoon. That means it is another day to stay inside during the afternoon and evening. We start to feel a little relief for the start of the State Fair Thursday. It will still be warm and muggy for the first two days, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. A front pushes across the state Friday, and there could be a few thunderstorms with it. By the weekend, temperatures drop into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is great for the fair!

TODAY: EXCESIVE HEAT WARNING

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 100 Degrees. ( Heat Index 105 to 110 Degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: EXCESIVE HEAT WARNING

Partly Cloudy and Humid with Isolated T-Storms north and northeast of Metro area.

LOW: 78 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: EXCESIVE HEAT WARNING

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 100 Degrees. ( Heat Index 104 to 107 Degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph then becoming Northeast at 5 mph after 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 72 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………………..90 / 70 Hazy Sunshine, Hot & Humid. ( Heat Index 95 degrees )

FRIDAY………………………86 / 64 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

SATURDAY…………………79 / 60 Partly Cloudy & Cooler.

SUNDAY…………………….80 / 62 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………………84 / 66 Mainly Sunny.