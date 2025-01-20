Forecast First Alert: Dangerous cold continues

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for January 19, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert continues from now until Tuesday morning. Wind chills drop from -25° to -35° in the Twin Cities, and -35° to -45° in northern Minnesota.

Temperatures remain below zero across all of Minnesota Sunday night, Monday, and most of Tuesday. That whole time, wind chills range from -25° to -35° in the Twin Cities. That means frostbite is possible in just 10 to 15 minutes.

It is more dangerous in parts of northwest Minnesota. Anywhere north and northwest of Alexandria could have wind chills from -40° to -45°. Frostbite is possible in only 5 to 10 minutes with those wind chills.

Remember, this brutal cold stays with us Sunday night, all day Monday, and the first half of Tuesday!

We get to seasonably appropriate temperatures starting Wednesday. Highs stay in the 20s through the remainder of the week. We also settle into a pattern with frequent nuisance snow showers nearly every day. They will be light, only a dusting at the most, but could cause some scattered slick spots.