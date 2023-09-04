Forecast First Alert: A few severe storms possible Tuesday

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling Tuesday a Forecast First Alert day for potentially severe weather and locally heavy rain.

Most of Minnesota either tied or set record highs on Tuesday. In the Twin Cities, we hit 99°, which is a new record high. The drier air and gusty south winds will keep the fire danger high through the evening. If you are grilling or having a fire to close out the holiday weekend, please be extremely careful with the flames.

The humidity goes up on Tuesday, and highs return to the low and mid 90s in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Isolated rain and storms are possible in central and northern Minnesota through the afternoon along a cold front. When that front reaches the I-35 corridor late in the afternoon and the evening, scattered severe storms are possible in the Twin Cities. These storms could have some hail and strong winds, but they will be slow moving. That means heavy rainfall is possible in the stronger storms.

Clouds and a few showers linger in eastern Minnesota on Wednesday, keeping temperatures much cooler. In northern and western Minnesota, wildfire smoke could cause air quality issues Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the 70s and low 80s through the second half of the week.