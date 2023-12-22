Fog & Drizzle Today then Mild Saturday into Sunday with Rain Developing Sunday afternoon and into Christmas. Rain may change to Snow in Twin Cities by Tuesday.

Fog and Drizzle Today then Mild and Dry Saturday followed by Record Highs Christmas Eve Sunday with Rain in the afternoon and evening. Christmas Day Monday Rain will be Wet with Chilly Gusty Northeast Winds. Rain may become Mixed with Snow late Monday night. Rain Mixed with Snow on Tuesday and Snow Accumulations possible west of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota/South Dakota border. Snow may be Heavy at times too near the Minnesota/South Dakota border Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

People should Monitor updated Weather Forecast this Weekend for potential of Winter Weather Impacts Monday through Wednesday. Snow Accumulations of greater than 3″ of Snow will be possible in Twin Cities area and greater than 6″ near the Minnesota/South Dakota border.

______________________________________________________________________________

TODAY:

Cloudy with Areas of Fog, Drizzle and Light Rain Showers. Chance for Light Rain Showers is 100%.

HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Drizzle.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Patchy Fog and Low Clouds in the morning then Partly Cloudy and Mild.

HIGH: 50 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 45 Degrees. Patchy Fog

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SUN. ( CHRISTMAS EVE )………53 / 39 Cloudy with Rain in the afternoon & evening even some Thunder possible. Chance for Rain in the afternoon & evening is 100%. ( Record High 46 set in 1957 )

MON. ( CHRISTMAS )……………41 / 33 Clouds & Fog with Rain mostly in the AM and early afternoon along with Gusty Winds. Rain Mixing with Snow late. Chance for Rain is 100%.

TUESDAY…………………………………37 / 32 Cloudy with Rain/Snow Mix in the morning, afternoon & evening possibly becoming all Snow in the evening with evening Snow Accumulation possible. Showers. Chance for Rain/Snow Mix in the morning, afternoon & evening is 90%.

WEDNESDAY………………………….34 / 28 Cloudy with Snow in the morning with Snow Accumulation possible then Sunny in the afternoon. Chance for Snow in the morning is 80%

THURSDAY………………………………32 / 20 Sunny & Colder.

The average low and high for the extended period is 13 and 27 degrees.

