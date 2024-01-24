Fog, drizzle, and freezing drizzle continue through the end of the week

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for January 24, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

As far as gloomy January days go, this would be one of the more pleasant ones we could have in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The low clouds and fog will continue for the next couple of days. Overnight, when temperatures drop a degree or two below freezing, freezing drizzle and slippery spots are possible. Your Thursday morning and Friday morning commutes could take a little longer because of scattered ice. The main places to watch: Driveways, parking lots, sidewalks, neighborhood streets, bridges, and overpasses.

By the weekend, the clouds will start to break apart slowly from west to east. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 30s from Thursday through Sunday, so your afternoon temperatures will be stable for a few days. The big weather story remains the incredibly warm weather likely for the end of January and early February. We reach the low to mid 40s Monday and Tuesday, but then upper 40s and low 50s are possible by the middle of next week. Snowpack around the region will play a large role in how warm we get.