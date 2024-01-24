Fog and light rain Wednesday into Friday before mild weekend, Jonathan says

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Fog, Drizzle, Light Rain and Light Winds can be expected in the Twin Cities Today through Thursday and into Friday morning. Highs Today, Thursday and Friday in the Upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Patchy Fog and Low Clouds Saturday morning then Cloud and Sun Mix with highs in the upper 30s. Partly Cloudy Sunday with highs again in the upper 30s.

Turning Unseasonably Warm on Monday and continuing through Friday February 2 with highs in the low 40s Monday then near 50 degrees Wednesday January 31 through Friday February 2.  Skies will be Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies with Breezy conditions at times.

TODAY:

Clouds,  Fog,  Drizzle  and  Light  Rain.  Chance  for  Drizzle  and  Light  Rain  is  100%.

HIGH:  37  Degrees. 

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT:

Cloudy  with  Areas  of  Fog  and  Light  Rain,  Drizzle  and  Patchy  Freezing  Mist.  Chance  for  Light  Rain,  Drizzle  and  Patchy  Freezing  Mist  is  100%. 

LOW:   33  Degrees.

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph. 

THURSDAY:

Clouds  and  Fog  with  Light  Rain  and  Drizzle.  Chance  for  Light  Rain  and  Drizzle  is  90%.

HIGH:  37  Degrees. 

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph. 

THURSDAY  NIGHT: 

LOW:   34  Degrees.  (  Fog  /  Drizzle  )

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………….38 / 30  AM Clouds & Fog with Light Rain/Drizzle otherwise Cloudy. Chance for AM Light Rain/Drizzle is 50%.

SATURDAY……………..38 / 30  AM Patchy Fog then Cloud & Sun Mix.

SUNDAY………………..38 / 28  Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………….42 / 30  Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

TUESDAY……………….50 / 34  Sunny with Record Highs ( Record High 48 in 1989 )

The average low and high for the extended period is 8 and 24 degrees.

