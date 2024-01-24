Fog and light rain Wednesday into Friday before mild weekend, Jonathan says

Fog, Drizzle, Light Rain and Light Winds can be expected in the Twin Cities Today through Thursday and into Friday morning. Highs Today, Thursday and Friday in the Upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 30s.

Patchy Fog and Low Clouds Saturday morning then Cloud and Sun Mix with highs in the upper 30s. Partly Cloudy Sunday with highs again in the upper 30s.

Turning Unseasonably Warm on Monday and continuing through Friday February 2 with highs in the low 40s Monday then near 50 degrees Wednesday January 31 through Friday February 2. Skies will be Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies with Breezy conditions at times.

TODAY:

Clouds, Fog, Drizzle and Light Rain. Chance for Drizzle and Light Rain is 100%.

HIGH: 37 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Areas of Fog and Light Rain, Drizzle and Patchy Freezing Mist. Chance for Light Rain, Drizzle and Patchy Freezing Mist is 100%.

LOW: 33 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Clouds and Fog with Light Rain and Drizzle. Chance for Light Rain and Drizzle is 90%.

HIGH: 37 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 34 Degrees. ( Fog / Drizzle )

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………….38 / 30 AM Clouds & Fog with Light Rain/Drizzle otherwise Cloudy. Chance for AM Light Rain/Drizzle is 50%.

SATURDAY……………..38 / 30 AM Patchy Fog then Cloud & Sun Mix.

SUNDAY………………..38 / 28 Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………….42 / 30 Sunny, Breezy & Mild.

TUESDAY……………….50 / 34 Sunny with Record Highs ( Record High 48 in 1989 )

The average low and high for the extended period is 8 and 24 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS