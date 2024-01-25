Fog and drizzle through Friday before some weekend sun, Jonathan says

Clouds, Fog, Light Rain Showers and Drizzle with Light Winds and Temperatures in the upper 30s Today and Friday in the Twin Cities. Patchy Fog possible Saturday morning otherwise Mix of Clouds and Sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Partly Cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be Very Mild next Week with Breezy Conditions, Sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s Monday then near 50 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday then Cooling off to the low 40s Thursday and next Friday.

JONATHAN YUHAS