Fog and intermittent drizzle Tuesday but mild temps remain, Jonathan says

Areas of Fog and Drizzle this afternoon with Peeks of Sun and highs in the mid 30s along with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Cloudy with areas of Fog, Light Freezing Mist and Light Southeast Winds at 5 mph with lows near 30 degrees.

Temperatures Wednesday through Sunday in the upper 30s with Light Snow, Light Rain and Drizzle Thursday into Friday morning but nothing Heavy expected. More Sun and Warmer into the Weekend with highs in the upper 30s then low 40s next Monday and Record Highs near 50 degrees next Tuesday January 30 through Friday February 2.

JONATHAN YUHAS