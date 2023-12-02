Flurry chances amid a calm and mild December open – Chris

The start to your weekend features a mix of sun and clouds. Think what you saw on Friday, though there’s a slight temperatures boost to highs in the middle to upper 30s. In the late evening hours, there will be a chance of snow showers and flurries mainly southeast of the metro.

Sunday is partly cloudy and mainly dry with highs remaining in the middle to upper 30s.

I am watching a clipper system that will impact parts of Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday. Areas along and north of I-94 have the best chance to see some light snow flakes with this system, though no major accumulation is expected. Think under half an inch for most. The pattern following that looks VERY mild with late week highs trying to take a crack at 50 before a potentially active mid-December.

Enjoy the calm!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece