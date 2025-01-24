Flurries and milder air surging into the weekend – Chris

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to THE WEEKEND! Good Friday evening to one and all! Milder temperatures arrived today, and with that, a few snow showers as well. A chance for a few flurries does stick around overnight with temperatures staying steady in the 20s.

Saturday will feature 20s all day and mostly cloudy skies. Lingering snow showers and flurries can’t be ruled out, but most of the day should be dry. By Sunday, it’s all about that SUNshine! High temperatures will remain in the upper 20s, and many locations have a shot at hitting 30.

If you don’t hit 30 Sunday, that’s okay. Much of next week looks dry and mild, and when I say mild, I mean above freezing with highs likely in the middle 30s at times. Some guidance suggests an outside shot at hitting 40 degrees, but I’m not sold on temperatures getting that warm as of now.

For the snow lovers, I’m still not seeing anything major in the short term, but I do like where I see this pattern going into February. The chances of snow may finally return to our state, but of course, that’s a big time MAYBE for now.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece