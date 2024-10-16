Fire weather concerns grow as temps and wind rise – Chris

Happy Wednesday evening! It was another frosty start with more widespread 20s across much of the state. Some parts of Minnesota dipped into the TEENS this morning. The growing season is over, but the warm weather is NOT. South winds tonight will help keep temperatures a touch warmer overnight with lows mainly in the 40s.

As the southwest flow becomes more pronounced, temperatures respond accordingly. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs returning to the lower and middle 70s. It’ll also be incredibly windy, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times. The warmth, wind, and dry air has prompted Red Flag Warnings for most of Minnesota from 11AM to 7PM Thursday.

Friday will really see a temperature boost as winds pick up and highs reach the middle to upper 70s.

A cool front attempts sweep across the state Friday night into Saturday, but moisture and upper level support have left the party. The same song and dance continue with rain chances looking slim at best. By Sunday, sunshine and breezy weather return with highs flirting with the 80 degree mark. Summer just won’t give up this year.

Have a great evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece