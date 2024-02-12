Finally, some accumulating snow in the forecast

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for February 12, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a very weak cold front across parts of northeastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. That has kept some parts of the state in the clouds with highs in the low 30s Monday afternoon in the Twin Cities and places to the south, there has been more sun, and temperatures have climbed all the way into the low and mid 40s. As that front slowly sags farther south over the next 24 hours, clouds will come with it, and temperatures should drop back into the 30s across most of Minnesota. Underneath the clouds, there might be a brief snow shower or flurry, but no accumulating snow is expected through the first half of the week.

On Valentine’s Day, temperatures return to the low 40s across the southern half of the state. This is ahead of another area of low pressure, and it brings a good chance for light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It should be enough to make roads slippery for the Thursday morning commute. Totals likely range from about an inch or two in the Twin Cities metro to the south, with isolated 3 inch totals in southern Minnesota. Following the snow, temperatures dropped into the 20s Friday and Saturday that shot of cold air is short-lived, but the pattern will keep the cold air closer as we go through the second half of February.