Finally! More comfortable and less stormy days are ahead – Chris

Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend to one and all! Today will feel NICE! The humidity finally takes a dramatic decrease, and that’s coupled with sunshine. While we do still need the rain, especially for those who missed out, many will be grateful simply for a nice weekend to get out after all the heat this week. Morning temps are in the mid 60s, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Not too bad, right? Sunday features more of the exact same.

Next week starts on a similar note as the weekend, especially Monday, but temperatures and humidity begin to climb by Tuesday, with highs returning to the 90s by Wednesday.