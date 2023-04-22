Fewer snow showers and more cold air Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for April 22, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Some smaller rivers are starting to slowly go down across southern Minnesota. The larger rivers, like the Mississippi, St. Croix, and the Minnesota River east of New Ulm, will keep rising slowly through early next week. The Mississippi and St. Croix will stay at major flood stage at several locations.

For the most part, it will be pretty dry for the next few days. There could still be a few light snow showers Saturday night through Sunday, mixing with rain at times. They will start to shift more across northern Minnesota through Sunday afternoon and evening. Any precipitation would be very light, and not add to the flooded rivers. Cold air remains in place for several days into the upcoming week. Highs Sunday and Monday likely stay in the 40s, then finally warm into the low and mid 50s by midweek. For perspective, today is the first day where the average high is 60° in the Twin Cities.

Another large, slow moving area of low pressure starts to move over Minnesota and Wisconsin for the second half of the week. On and off light rain is possible from Wednesday night through Saturday. There could be a few rumbles of thunder at times, but at this point, any snow mixing in would be few and far between. If you want to read between the lines, yes, I think there could be some flakes falling again next week.