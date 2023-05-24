Few overnight sprinkles, otherwise dry and warmer into holiday weekend

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for May 24, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

Good evening! Temperatures tonight will be much colder across northern Minnesota, north of a front that stalled out across central MN. The arrowhead of Minnesota into northern Wisconsin are under a Frost Advisory overnight into early tomorrow morning, with temperatures down to the mid to low-30s. Sensitive vegetation will need to be covered up if possible.

You may see a few sprinkle overnight into early tomorrow morning, but this is more of a slight chance. I expect that more so, you’ll just notice some additional morning cloud cover, with skies becoming mostly sunny for most of your Thursday forecast. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar today, but count on a warm-up this holiday weekend. Skies stay dry through Sunday, but PM storm chances return next week. Temperatures next week make a run for near 90° Memorial Day through middle of next week.

Have a wonderful night!