Few evening showers and storms tonight, warm pattern holds

Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening into tonight with isolated strong storms possible (but not likely). Otherwise, temperatures tonight stay mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper-50s. Some patchy fog is possible west and north of the metro late overnight into early tomorrow morning. It’s a warm and pleasant Wednesday forecast with isolate storms possible, but that’s more of a slight chance. Most of your Wednesday is dry and warmer with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. Storm chances increase Thursday, with isolated severe storms possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

TUESDAY PM MAY 9TH 2023 – Wren Clair KSTP Evening Meteorologist Wren Clair

TONIGHT

Sctd. Showers & T’storms

Mainly Before Midnight

Patchy Fog (mainly west and north)

LOW: 58°

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Iso. PM T’storms

HIGH: 80°

Wind: SE/S 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Sctd. Storms Late

Partly Cloudy

LOW: 60°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TWIN CITIES METRO AREA OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY………80/62 Partly cloudy, sctd showers and storms, mainly PM/evening isolated strong to severe storms with gusty winds/large hail (60%)

FRIDAY…………78/62 Partly to mostly cloudy, sctd. showers and storms (50%)

SATURDAY………72/54 Mostly cloudy, sctd. showers and storms, breezy (50%)

SUNDAY………68/50 Sctd. showers and storms (mainly AM), becoming partly sunny, breezy(50%)

MONDAY………76/55 Mostly sunny, breezy

TUESDAY……………72/50 Partly sunny, spotty showers mainly northern MN (20%)

The average low and high for the extended period is 49 and 68

Metro Area Climate Data for Tomorrow

Average High….67

Average Low…..48

Record High……90 set in 1987

Record Low……28 set in 1907

Sunrise Tomorrow:……5:50 a.m.

Sunset Tomorrow:……..8:29 p.m.

Meteorologist Wren Clair KSTP TV