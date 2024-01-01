Feeling a little more like winter to start 2024

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for January 1, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This is looking a little more like a typical winter forecast in Minnesota. Cooler air, snowpack, and light winds are keeping low clouds across most of the state today. Western and northern Minnesota have the best chances of seeing sun today, along with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. In the Twin Cities, the clouds likely hold highs in the mid and upper 20s. Overnight, a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. There is not a lot of moisture along it, but there could be a few flurries or freezing drizzle Tuesday. That could mean it could get slippery on a couple of roads during the Tuesday morning commute, but widespread impacts are unlikely.

Highs will be about 5° to 10° above average this week, although they are much closer to normal compared to the very warm December pattern. The main storm track stays south through the second half of the week, but there are going to be some light snow chances. Saturday and Sunday are the best chances for some light accumulating snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin.