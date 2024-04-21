Feel Good weather returns to end the weekend – Chris

Sunday will see a return of true sunshine. It will also be warmer as highs make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The milder air continues into next week!

Monday begins with sunshine, but clouds will increase ahead of a chance of showers in the afternoon, mainly along and east of I-35. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s and another shower chance. Sunshine and 60s takes hold for the middle of next week ahead of the next chance for showers and storms by next Friday.