February to arrive with multiple snow chances – Chris

Welcome to the weekend! Good Friday night everyone. I hope you enjoyed the day as cooler temperatures topped out in the 30s. Clouds will increase overnight. Look for lows in the middle 20s.

Saturday starts with clouds and temperatures in the 20s. By the afternoon, snow flakes are possible with minor accumulation north of I-94 upwards of 1 inch. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Another backside wave of precipitation arrives on Sunday, this could bring a mix of rain and snow showers.

A sneaky system has entered the mix Sunday night into Monday that could result in accumulating snow near the Monday morning rush hour. This has been a new data trend in the last 24 hours that bears some watching to see if it holds.

Otherwise, reality returns early next week. Highs are in the teens and 20s, and chances for snow exist in some capacity each and every day. None of them look like major winter storms just yet. That said, if there’s a pattern that snow lovers can cash in on, THIS is that kind of pattern to make it happen!

Enjoy the weekend, and let it snow!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece