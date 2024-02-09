February reality check: Colder air is on the move – Chris

After several record highs being broken to open February, colder air has finally moved in as our pattern transitions to one that’s more typical of February, but still milder than average through the next week.

Clouds, wind, and a few flurries will continue through Friday afternoon. Temps will hold steady in the low to middle 30s. Partly cloudy skies return by Saturday with low to middle 30s, and mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

A milder and dry start is expected next week through Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. An Alberta Clipper brings at least a *chance* to see snow by Thursday next week. For now, it just seems to be a chance for flakes to fly.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece