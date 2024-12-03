Fast Temp & Weather Changes next 48 hours!

Today brings rather tame Weather in the Twin Cities with some Flurries, Cloud and Sun Mix, Breezy Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 20s ( Wind-Chills near 20 degrees ). Fast moving Storm System over southern Canada will keep Winds up Tonight from the West-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph and hold temperatures in the mid 20s with Mainly Cloudy Skies and some Flurries possible.

Wednesday will not be Pleasant especially in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday will start with Cloudy Skies, Light Snow Showers and temperatures in the low 30s before 11 a.m. with Gusty West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Light Snow Accumulations of 1″ or less possible mainly suburbs north of the downtown areas by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will start Falling into the mid 20s by early afternoon with Winds picking up from the Northwest at 15 to 30 mph – Wind-Chills during the afternoon near 10 degrees. Temperatures will continue Falling during the late afternoon with temperatures down to 10 degrees by 5 p.m. with Wind-Chills falling below 0 by 5 p.m. Bitter Cold Wind-Chills and temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning with Strong Gusty Winds from the Northwest at 20 to 30 mph with Gusts to 40 mph early Thursday morning along with temperatures falling to 5 degrees producing Wind-Chills Thursday morning from -15 to -10 below.

Thursday will be Bitterly Cold in the morning hours with temperatures around 5 degrees and Wind-Chills from -15 to -10 below and Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph and higher Gusts. Thursday will be Sunny during the day with Northwest Winds decreasing from 10 to 20 mph at Noon to 5 to 15 mph by the 4:32 p.m. Highs Thursday afternoon in the mid teens with Wind-Chills at -5 below at Noon and 0 degrees at 4:32 p.m. Clear Skies and Cold Thursday night with lows near 8 degrees and North Winds at 5 to 15 mph producing Wind-Chills of -5 to 0 Friday morning.

Sunny Friday morning then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon with Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs climbing into the upper 20s.

Warmer temperatures this Weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday with Breezy conditions and Partly Cloudy Skies. Partly Cloudy Sunday in the morning otherwise Cloudy in the afternoon with Light Drizzle, Rain, Snow Mix possible in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 40s Sunday afternoon and some Fog may develop Sunday evening.

Monday brings Cloudy Skies with Light Rain/Snow Mix during the day and highs in the mid to upper 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS