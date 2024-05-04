Fantastic spring weather expected Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities metro picked up anywhere from 0.25” to 0.50” of rain Saturday morning. If you live in the south or east metro, you were closer to the 0.50” totals. Now, with the cold front well to the east, clouds are clearing out tonight. Waking up on Sunday morning, there could be some fog in northwest Wisconsin. Otherwise, you can expect a lot of sun with a few more clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 60s and around 70° across most of the state. That gorgeous weather continues Monday with another day in the 70s and a few more afternoon clouds.

There are several chances for rain and storms over the next week. The most widespread rain arrives after sunset Monday and continues through Tuesday morning. Some of the storms could have small hail and brief gusty winds. A large upper-level low sits over the western Great Lakes, spinning more rounds of scattered rain and a few storms through the middle of the week. From Tuesday through Thursday, there are no washouts in the forecast, but if you have things planned outside, you will want to keep an eye on the radar in the afternoon.