Fall’s rollercoaster: From crisp breezes to a summer surge – Chris

Hey there, and good evening!

As we roll through the week, get ready for at least a taste of classic fall weather. Tonight, it’ll be mostly clear but a bit breezy, so grab a jacket if you’re heading out. Temps dip to around 50°. Tomorrow’s looking bright and seasonable with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-60s—average for this time of the year.

Now, Wednesday shows the rollercoaster we’re on—expect a warm-up with temps soaring into the 80s. Yes, you read that right, 80s! Fall’s giving us a little taste of summer again.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re back to those crisp, comfortable autumn vibes with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Great weather for weekend plans, including the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday, which should see partly cloudy skies and a nice breeze with morning temperatures in the 50s, and afternoon temps around 72°.

Enjoy the sunshine and have a wonderful week ahead!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece