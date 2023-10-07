Fall Chill to Stick Around – Chris

BRR! Okay, we won’t be that dramatic yet, but there IS a very real CHILL to the air as our first fall front has really made itself known around here. Sunshine this morning will give way to added cloud cover from the northwest this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with a bit more sun, and highs closer to the upper 50s.

Next week is mostly dry and seasonably cool. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 50s each day. One thing to watch is a possible storm system by Friday. This will sound like winter, but the track of the low is very important here. Whether or not the low is far enough north for heavy rain, or just far enough south for us to not see much of anything will be the main question. For now, it’s just under a week away. There’s plenty of time to iron out the details.



Enjoy the weekend!