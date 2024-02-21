Expect some big temperature swings in the coming days

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for February 21, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It was another beautiful day across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin! Highs reached the upper 40s and low 50s for everyone except the Northland. Winds shift around to the west and northwest Thursday, dropping the temperatures just a couple of degrees. The bigger shot of cold air comes Thursday night into Friday when a cold front swings through the region. Highs fall into the upper 20s and low 30s Friday afternoon, and wind chills stay in the teens most of the day. You should plan on grabbing a warmer jacket heading out for the fish fry!

That cold is short-lived. By the weekend, we are right back to the upper 40s and low 50s across the southern half of the state. A stronger low moves into the Plains on Monday, and we could see the first 60° reading of the year in the Twin Cities. It is not enough for a record, but 60° in February is very rare. When that low moves over us Tuesday, temperatures will fall, and we have a chance for rain changing into snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. There might be enough moisture left over for some accumulation, but it is still a week away. That is only something to watch at this point.