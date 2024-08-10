Expect a more fall-like weekend in Minnesota

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for August 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The temperatures we felt today are more typical in the middle of May, or the end of September. And it is going to be downright chilly when you are waking up Saturday! Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s across most of the state, including the outer suburbs of the Twin Cities. If you are keeping the windows open, make sure to grab another (or thicker) blanket for the bed. Highs this weekend remain well below average, reaching the low 70s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

By next week, this stagnant weather pattern starts to break down. Temperatures get closer to 80°, and gradually, moisture starts to work in from the west. There could be a few showers in southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon. In the Twin Cities, the next chances for rain come Wednesday into Thursday. Make the most of this unusually dry stretch of weather in this wet summer!