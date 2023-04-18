Enjoy today’s sunshine, Ken says more rain is coming

Good Tuesday morning!

Another bright day is on the way today and for only the second time since just after midnight on Saturday morning, we will see our afternoon temperatures rise into the 50’s.

The sun will fade behind increasing clouds late today and rain will follow after midnight tonight.

The area of rain will continue to push into the area on Wednesday and last into Thursday, as showery weather continues.

This time some of the rain will add up to more than the 3/4″ we saw this past weekend.

In fact, a few spots will see up to 2″ of new rainfall by Friday afternoon when the rain tapers. This added rain may create problems for already flooding rivers and streams.

By Friday a few rain and snow showers are possible and they may last into the start of the weekend on Saturday.

The weekend for outside activities will be cool to start on Saturday, and then warm into the 50-degree range here by Sunday.

At this point, both days this weekend will be dry!

Have a great day!

Ken