Enjoy plenty of sun despite increased rain chances for the weekend – Chris

Saturday is the pick day of Memorial Day weekend! Sunshine will kick thingsoff and highs will reach the middle 70s. By the afternoon, clouds begin toincrease with evening storms developing across parts of central and northernMinnesota as sunset approaches.Sunday looks to be the “worst” day of the weekend as it has themost widespread chance for rain. Even then, the chance is isolated and mainlyfocused across southern parts of the state. Still, everyone could see a straystorm so it’s important to at least pay attention to changing weather as youenjoy the weekend. Highs will be a little cooler, mainly in the middle to upper60s.Monday features partly cloudy skies and highs around 70. Into the afternoon,chances of showers and storms increase, but once again, most of the day shouldbe dry.The rest of the week ahead appears dry until Friday. Highs will be in the70s.