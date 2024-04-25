Dry Weather Today then Rain and T-Storms with Heavy Rain at Times Friday through Sunday.

Sunshine Today in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 60s and Gusty Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Increasing Clouds this evening and Cloudy after 11 p.m. with Widespread Rain and Thunder moving into the Twin Cities Metro Area after 6 a.m. Friday.

Expect Steady Rain that could be Heavy at times through Noon Friday then waves of Rain and T-Storms Friday afternoon through Saturday morning – some of the Friday evening into Saturday morning T-Storms could produce Hail and Gusty Winds. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 50s then temperatures will hold Steady in the mid 50s into Saturday morning with Areas of Fog and East-Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms Saturday morning with Patchy Areas of Fog then some Peeks of Sun around the Noon hour followed by Scattered Showers and T-Storms in the afternoon and some of the afternoon T-Storms could be Strong with Hail and Gusty Winds. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s in the northwest suburbs to near 70 degrees the rest of the Twin Cities. Rain and T-Storms likely Saturday evening into Sunday morning and Rain could be Heavy at times.

Showers and T-Storms likely on Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s then Scattered Showers into Monday morning but Rain will be Lighter on Monday. Rainfall Totals from Friday through Monday in the Twin Cities will range from 1″ to 3″.

Sunny and Warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s then Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible on Wednesday.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny with Gusty Winds.

HIGH: 68 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy Skies and Breezy with Rain and Thunder after 6 a.m. Friday. Chance for Rain and Thunder after 6 a.m. Friday is 100%.

LOW: 48 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Periods of Rain and Thunder – Rain could be Heavy at Times. Chance for Rain and Thunder is 100%.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 20 mph. ( Windy )

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 54 Degrees. ( Rain & Fog )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………….70 / 52 AM Fog otherwise Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms and some of the T-Storms could be Strong in the early AM and later afternoon. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 100%.

SUNDAY………………62 / 48 Cloudy & Cooler with Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 100%.

MONDAY…………….56 / 45 Cloudy & Cool with Scattered Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80%.

TUESDAY…………….74 / 54 AM Fog otherwise Sunny & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY………70 / 50 Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Spotty Showers & T-Storms is 30%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 43 and 63 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS