Dry Weather Returns Today through Monday then Rain and Thunder Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain and T-Storms brought on average about .25″ to .50″ of Rain to the Twin Cities Thursday evening along with some big Lightning Flashes and Booms. Today the Weather will return back to the Dry Conditions that have dominated this area since September.

Gusty Winds will develop on Sunday and Monday from the South and the Combination of Warm Conditions, Gusty Winds, Dry Vegetation and Low Humidity will bring Elevated Fire Conditions both Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Next Chance for Rain and T-Storms is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning then Cooler Conditions with Rain Wednesday afternoon.

Right Now Halloween starts out with Clouds and Sprinkles then becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s then Clear Skies in the evening with temperatures falling from 50 degrees at 6 p.m. to 44 degrees by 10 p.m. JONATHAN YUHAS