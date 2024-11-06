Dry weather returns today through Friday

The rest of the day brings a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 50 degrees and west winds at 5-10 mph.

The Rain Tuesday across the Twin Cities was on average about .25″ to .40″ which may have not made for a pleasant day outside but really helping to re-charge the soil from the dry September and October conditions. The next widespread Rainfall will arrive in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Patchy Dense Fog this morning in the Twin Cities especially in areas from Minneapolis and points west to the South Dakota border. DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 a.m. for Twin Cities Counties of Anoka, Hennepin, Carver and Scott Counties and all counties west to South Dakota border. The rest of the day brings Mix of Clouds and Sun Today with highs near 50 degrees and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Patchy Fog and Light Winds with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday will start with some Patchy Fog otherwise Mainly Sunny with highs in the low 50s and West Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Thursday night with Southwest Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows in the upper 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be nice with Sunny Skies and highs in the mid 50s with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph then Partly Cloudy Friday night with lows near 40 degrees by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start Sunny then Increasing Clouds during the afternoon with Breezy Conditions and Rain developing after 6 p.m. Highs Saturday in the mid 50s and lows near 40 degrees by Sunday morning with Rain likely.

Rain likely Sunday morning and eventually ending in the early afternoon with Clearing Skies and highs in the low 50s.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Monday ( Veterans Day November 11 ) with highs in the low 50s. Looking out farther next Widespread Rain shows up Wednesday November 13. JONATHAN YUHAS