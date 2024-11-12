Dry Tuesday leads to a rainy Wednesday

Today will start brisk in the Twin Cities with sunshine and gusty southeast winds at 10-20 mph this morning and then southeast at 15-25 mph this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will start off brisk in the Twin Cities with sunshine and gusty southeast winds at 10-20 mph this morning and then southeast at 15-25 mph this afternoon with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy & breezy tonight with southeast winds at 10-20 mph and lows in the low 40s by Wednesday morning with rain moving into the Twin Cities after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be wet with periods of rain and some thunder possible. Temperatures Wednesday will hold steady in the mid 40s with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Cloudy with rain ending around 4 a.m. Thursday – rainfall amounts around Twin Cities from Wednesday into Thursday morning with range from .10″ to .50″. Lows by Thursday morning near 40 degrees with northeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Cloudy Thursday morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s during the afternoon hours. Full moon up for Thursday night into Friday morning with a mainly clear sky and lows in the mid 30s by 7 a.m. Friday.

Nice on Friday with sunshine and light winds with highs in the mid 50s then sunny and breezy Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday morning, otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS