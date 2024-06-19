Dry Today but Rain back in the area Tonight through Friday.

Today’s Weather in the Twin Cities will be calmer than all the Rain and T-Storms that moved through the area Tuesday. Skies will be Mainly Cloudy Today with some Peeks of Sun at times this afternoon. It will also be Cooler and Less Humid this afternoon with highs in the low 70s and dew point temperatures in the upper 50s along with Winds from the North 5 to 15 mph.

Rain and T-Storms will be back Tonight with Showers and T-Storms likely Tonight through Thursday and into Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will be 1″ to 3″ in most areas Tonight through Friday morning with Heaviest Rain falling Thursday night into early Friday morning. Clouds and T-Storms will hold temperatures down on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Rain and T-Storms ending Friday morning but Scattered T-Storms can still be expected Friday afternoon. Friday will be Warmer and more Humid with highs near 80 degrees and Muggy dew point temperatures in the 60s – a few Strong T-Storms are possible Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be Muggy with Scattered T-Storms and highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be Pleasant with Lower Humidity, Sunny Skies and highs around 80 degrees.

Early Next Week brings Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies with some Isolated T-Storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be Warm with Muggy Conditions with highs in mid 80s on Monday then upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Tuesday. JONATHAN YUHAS