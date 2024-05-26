Dry Sunday evening, scattered rain and storms back for Memorial Day

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The sky finally cleared in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. A weak boundary is still producing some very light rain from about St. Cloud through the Iron Rainge. Those will be gone by sunset. Our next round of scattered rain and storms is moving in from the Dakotas overnight. Expect scattered showers and a few storms from time to time on Memorial Day. If you are going to an event, make sure you have an umbrella. If you are at the cabin with the family, you might need to run inside for 30 to 60 minutes at a time Monday. Chances are, you will get wet at some point tomorrow if you are trying to spend it outside.

Winds stay out of the northwest Monday and Tuesday, holding temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoons. A few more light rain showers are possible on Tuesday, but more dry time is likely between any rain. High pressure is over Minnesota Wednesday and Thursday, keeping the weather beautiful. Temperatures return to the low and mid 70s through the second half of the week, and rain chances return by the weekend. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are most likely on Friday, and a few more are possible Saturday and Sunday.