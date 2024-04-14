Dry, pleasant Monday before a windy washout Tuesday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for April 14, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This was a stunning summer-like weekend across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin! Clouds will start to work into the area late tonight, mainly north of the Twin Cities. Northern Minnesota will see more clouds and a few light rain showers on Monday, while the Twin Cities to the south will have more sun. Highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s for most locations. A strong low lifts out of the Plains Monday night into Tuesday, bringing strong winds and widespread, soaking rain.

Tuesday is basically a washout, as waves of rain and a few thunderstorms roll across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. There could even be a few stronger storms closer to I-90 with potentially damaging winds. Everyone will feel strong winds Tuesday, with gusts from 40 to 50 mph likely. Light rain continues Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low pulls across the Great Lakes. Cities along and south of I-94 likely see an inch or two of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. North of the interstate, a half inch to an inch is possible. Highs fall into the mid 50s midweek, then drop into the low 50s with drier weather by the end of the week.