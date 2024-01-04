Developing active pattern to bring light snow chances – Chris

Happy Thursday afternoon everyone! We’ve got a few flurries flying in spots, but outside of that, skies are gray and cloudy. This should remain the case through the afternoon as temperatures top out into the 20s.

An active pattern featuring numerous disturbances and chances for flakes to fly begins this weekend. Skies remain cloudy on Friday with snow flakes developing through the afternoon, especially north of the metro. As steady snow flies north, it’s possible for freezing drizzle to fall south of it, which could create more slick spots across the metro headed into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows in the 20s. By Sunday, snow totals will range around 1 inch in the metro, with 2 to 5 inches across northern Minnesota.

Early next week, light snow is possible across Southern Minnesota as a storm system passes by to our south. This may once again be an inch or so, while several inches of snow falls along and south of the I-80 corridor. This storm is close enough that it needs to be watched for any northern trends, Another disturbance could bring snow chances to our part of the country by the middle of next week.

Though no significant snows are in the forecast yet, it’s only a matter of time and the pattern could be in our favor.

Happy January!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece